Man barricades himself inside Ian's Pizza bathroom, threatens people with knife

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man barricaded himself inside an Ian's Pizza bathroom and threatened people with a knife early Saturday morning.

According to a post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officials were sent to the Ian's Pizza on 319 N. Frances St. at 1:55 a.m.

Authorities said the 34-year-old man was threatening to stab people at the restaurant.

The post said officers forced entry into the bathroom and eventually made their way inside.

The man was arrested and taken to jail on charges of disorderly conduct while armed and resisting.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.