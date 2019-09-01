Man barricades himself inside Ian's Pizza bathroom, threatens people with knife
MADISON, Wis. - A man barricaded himself inside an Ian's Pizza bathroom and threatened people with a knife early Saturday morning.
According to a post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officials were sent to the Ian's Pizza on 319 N. Frances St. at 1:55 a.m.
Authorities said the 34-year-old man was threatening to stab people at the restaurant.
The post said officers forced entry into the bathroom and eventually made their way inside.
The man was arrested and taken to jail on charges of disorderly conduct while armed and resisting.
