Man asking for public's help in finding lost teddy bear that belonged to his son who died

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 11:22 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:09 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison resident Patrick Kempfer said he lost his son to an infection that was overlooked during pregnancy at the beginning of the year. Kempfer said the infection caused his lungs to be underdeveloped.

In a Facebook post, he shared that he is trying to find a teddy bear as that is the only thing of his that he had left. 

"It's the only thing I have that he touched," Kempfer said in a phone interview.

Kempfer said after his son died, he carried the teddy bear in a bag that he left at his friend's apartment. Kempfer's friend died unexpectedly a few weeks ago, but when he went back to get the bag that he had been keeping there, he said his friend's parents had already taken most of his belongings to St. Vinnie's. 

"The ironic thing was that I left the bag with the bear in it at his place so I wouldn't end up losing it," he said.

Kempfer said in his post, "This little bear is the only thing of mine that Journey held. If anyone happens to see it, please retrieve it and/ or contact me immediately."

You can contact Kempfer by emailing him at pkempfer1@gmail.com.

 

