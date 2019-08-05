Man arrested, woman injured during ATV crash in Lafayette County

SHULLSBURG TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A woman was injured, and a man was arrested for operating while intoxicated following an ATV crash in Lafayette County.

The crash happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Shullsburg Township.

Deputies said Richard L. Montoya Jr. 54, of Warren, Illinois, was heading east on Dunbarton Road, near County Highway P, when he failed to stop at a stop sign, over corrected and rolled several times.

The ATV came to rest on the passenger side, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. A woman riding in the ATV, Candace S. Montoya, 52, of Warren, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

Richard Montoya was taken to the Lafayette County Jail, where he was booked and released to a responsible party, deputies said.

He was also cited for careless operation of a UTV/ATV.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.