Man arrested, woman injured during ATV crash in Lafayette County

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:32 PM CDT

SHULLSBURG TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A woman was injured, and a man was arrested for operating while intoxicated following an ATV crash in Lafayette County.

The crash happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Shullsburg Township.

Deputies said Richard L. Montoya Jr. 54, of Warren, Illinois, was heading east on Dunbarton Road, near County Highway P, when he failed to stop at a stop sign, over corrected and rolled several times.

The ATV came to rest on the passenger side, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. A woman riding in the ATV, Candace S. Montoya, 52, of Warren, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release. 

Richard Montoya was taken to the Lafayette County Jail, where he was booked and released to a responsible party, deputies said.

He was also cited for careless operation of a UTV/ATV.

