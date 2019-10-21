Man arrested on suspicion of trespassing on construction site, running from officers

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested after a private security guard saw him wandering the grounds of a fenced-off construction site on the 1000 block of Fish Hatchery Road on Sunday, according to an incident report.

Kenny Daluz, 32, ran from the site after Madison police officers surrounded the building, according to the report. Police said they chased Daluz in the backyard of a home on South Brooks Street. While he was trying to escape, Daluz ran into a fence and suffered a head injury.

Daluz was taken to a hospital for medical care before he was taken to jail and booked on tentative charges of trespassing onto a construction site and resisting arrest.

