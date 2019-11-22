Man arrested on suspicion of OWI charges after leading deputy on chase reaching 105 mph

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MILTON, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson man faces OWI charges after several incidents in Rock County, including leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies were sent to a home along the 700 block of East LJ Townline Road in Milton around 11:20 p.m., according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Someone called to report an intoxicated man knocking on doors and asking residents if they knew where he lived. The person also said the intoxicated man got back into his truck and drove through their yard before taking off.

A deputy spotted the truck involved at the E LJ Townline Road and North Vickerman Road intersection.

According to the release, the deputy arrived to find Philip Luebke III, 33, of Fort Atkinson, unconscious.

The deputy said Luebke woke up after several minutes, refused to listen to commands and sped away.

The deputy followed and said Luebke reached speeds of 105 mph.

Luebke allegedly tried to ditch the deputy by reversing toward the deputy's squad car, changing directions and at one point, hitting a fire number address sign in a ditch, the release said.

After five minutes, Luebke stopped in the middle of the road and got out of his vehicle. According to the release, he became combative and an electronic control device was used to take him into custody.

Luebke was taken to the Rock County Jail where he performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He refused to submit to a blood test, deputies said.

Luebke was arrested on several charges including first offense OWI and resisting arrest. He is expected to make an initial appearance on Friday.

No one was hurt during this incident, the release said.

