Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after Monday morning crash, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A man was arrested Monday morning following a three-vehicle crash in Fitchburg, police said.

Police said a driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Lacy and South Syene Road, which caused the initial crash. That collision then caused another vehicle to be involved in the crash, police said.

One driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

According to law enforcement officials, the man who did not stop at the stop sign was arrested on suspicion of first-offence OWI.

