Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after crashing into squad car in Beloit

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 07:28 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 07:28 AM CDT

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into a squad car in the town of Beloit, according to officials.

Adalberto Miguel-Lopez, 34, was driving a Ford SUV and crashed into a squad car near Prairie Avenue. and East Inman Parkway at about 2:08 a.m. Sunday, Chief Ronald Northrop said in a release. 

The squad car had to be towed from the scene. Beloit officer Gregg Cisneros suffered minor injuries, police said. Miguel-Lopez was transported to an area hospital after saying he had chest pain. 

Rock County authorities arrested Miguel-Lopez on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. 

