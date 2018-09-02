Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after crashing into squad car in Beloit
TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into a squad car in the town of Beloit, according to officials.
Adalberto Miguel-Lopez, 34, was driving a Ford SUV and crashed into a squad car near Prairie Avenue. and East Inman Parkway at about 2:08 a.m. Sunday, Chief Ronald Northrop said in a release.
The squad car had to be towed from the scene. Beloit officer Gregg Cisneros suffered minor injuries, police said. Miguel-Lopez was transported to an area hospital after saying he had chest pain.
Rock County authorities arrested Miguel-Lopez on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
