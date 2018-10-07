Man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a 32-year-old man Saturday morning after he allegedly held a BB gun to a victim's head following a verbal dispute, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog.

Officers responded to calls about the incident, which took place in the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue, at 7:26 a.m. Police chased the suspect through several nearby backyards, where the man eventually threw his firearm, according to the blog post.

Police said the incident started with a verbal dispute between the man and a 60-year-old woman. When the incident escalated, two other women began to record it on their phones, but the suspect took their phones before the police chase, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, strong-armed robbery, battery, intimidation of a victim, unlawful trespass, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.