Half-naked man arrested at laundromat, explained he needed to wash pants, underwear

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police investigating a laundromat patron's complaint say they found Thomas W. Hilsenhoff, 74, exposing himself inside Quick Clean Laundromat at 220 N. Basset Street on Monday.

Police said when they found Hilsenhoff he told them he was not wearing pants or underwear because he needed to wash them.

The police arrested him on a tentative charge of public indecency. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.

