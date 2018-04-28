Janesville man arrested on felony 4th OWI, sheriff says

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Joseph Dresma, 46, of Janesville, was arrested around 10 p.m. Friday on his fourth operating while intoxicating charge, a felony charge, officials said.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Dresma for a traffic violation near the intersection of West U.S. Highway 14 and North U.S. Highway 51.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed the smell of intoxicants on Dresma’s breath and conducted field sobriety tests, the release said.

Officials said the results of the tests warranted the arrest of Dresma on charges of his fourth OWI. He was transported to the Rock County Jail and will have a preliminary hearing in jail court on April 30.



