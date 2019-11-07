Man arrested in fatal Highway 12 crash released on signature bond

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian Monday night on Highway 12 is out of jail on a $500 signature bond.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Shuan Jones not to drive, or use drugs or alcohol.

He faces a tentative charge of operating on a revoked license causing death.

The state has not filed a criminal complaint in the case yet and is still determining the charges.

State Patrol investigators are performing a crash reconstruction, and blood samples are at the state crime lab.

Jones has a bail hearing scheduled for Dec. 5.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.