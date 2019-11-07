Man arrested in fatal Highway 12 crash released on signature bond
MADISON, Wis. - The man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian Monday night on Highway 12 is out of jail on a $500 signature bond.
On Wednesday, a judge ordered Shuan Jones not to drive, or use drugs or alcohol.
He faces a tentative charge of operating on a revoked license causing death.
The state has not filed a criminal complaint in the case yet and is still determining the charges.
State Patrol investigators are performing a crash reconstruction, and blood samples are at the state crime lab.
Jones has a bail hearing scheduled for Dec. 5.
