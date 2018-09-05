News

Man arrested in connection with 'brutal sexual assault' in Elkhorn

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 07:58 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 09:13 AM CDT

ELKHORN, Wis. - A Mississippi man was arrested Monday night in connection with a brutal sexual assault Tuesday in Walworth County.

Police originally responded the night of Aug. 28 to a parked vehicle in the South Lincoln Street public parking lot in Elkhorn where they found a seriously injured woman.

Terrence D. Leflore, 24, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree sexual assault, robbery, first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery and obstructing an officer.

According to the news release, the victim left her place of employment shortly after 9 p.m. and didn't immediately return home. Relatives began looking for her, and when they discovered her vehicle in the parking lot, an unknown male fled on foot from the vehicle to the east, entering a backyard in the 10 block of South Jackson Street.

Police found the van over the weekend that was seen near the scene of the sexual assault, but they said the van and the people who were in the van did not appear to be involved in the attack.

Leflore is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration