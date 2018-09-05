Man arrested in connection with 'brutal sexual assault' in Elkhorn

Walworth County Sheriff's Office Terrence Leflore

ELKHORN, Wis. - A Mississippi man was arrested Monday night in connection with a brutal sexual assault Tuesday in Walworth County.

Police originally responded the night of Aug. 28 to a parked vehicle in the South Lincoln Street public parking lot in Elkhorn where they found a seriously injured woman.

Terrence D. Leflore, 24, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree sexual assault, robbery, first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery and obstructing an officer.

According to the news release, the victim left her place of employment shortly after 9 p.m. and didn't immediately return home. Relatives began looking for her, and when they discovered her vehicle in the parking lot, an unknown male fled on foot from the vehicle to the east, entering a backyard in the 10 block of South Jackson Street.

Police found the van over the weekend that was seen near the scene of the sexual assault, but they said the van and the people who were in the van did not appear to be involved in the attack.

Leflore is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday.