Man arrested in connection with Beltline shooting held on $15,000 bond
MADISON, Wis. - One of the three suspects arrested in connection with a shooting on the Beltline this summer is being held on a $15,000 cash bond Monday night.
Tywaun Reynolds, 22, made his first court appearance Monday in Dane County.
Police said he and two others were involved in a shooting on the Beltline on Aug. 16, where someone was firing at a car out of a moving vehicle in morning rush hour traffic.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.
