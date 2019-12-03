Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Man arrested in connection with Beltline shooting held on $15,000 bond Man arrested in connection with Beltline shooting held on $15,000 bond

MADISON, Wis. - One of the three suspects arrested in connection with a shooting on the Beltline this summer is being held on a $15,000 cash bond Monday night.

Tywaun Reynolds, 22, made his first court appearance Monday in Dane County.

Police said he and two others were involved in a shooting on the Beltline on Aug. 16, where someone was firing at a car out of a moving vehicle in morning rush hour traffic.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

