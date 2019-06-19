Man arrested in Beloit for stealing car, handgun

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit Police arrested a man Wednesday after they said he stole a 2017 Dodge Challenger and a handgun from a house.

Police say 17-year-old Christian R. Kayser was arrested for burglary, fleeing and a variety of other charges.

Kayser stole the car and handgun from the 2000 block of Cobblestone Court in Beloit on Tuesday night, according to the incident report.

The report says that Janesville police attempted to stop the vehicle at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials from Beloit, Town of Beloit and the Rock County Sheriff's Office were involved in the pursuit of the vehicle on Highway 51 toward Beloit, but stopped pursuing the vehicle due to the extremely high risk to the rest of the public.

Police say the suspect continued to drive around the city of Beloit, and officers were permitted to pursue based on their assessment of risk.

The report says that one squad from the RCSO was struck by the suspect's vehicle, but the officer was uninjured.

Kayser was taken into custody without further incident Tuesday night at the intersection of Colley and Milwaukee.

A handgun was found in the vehicle.

Officials say Kayser had an outstanding warrant for Operating a Minor Vehicle without Owner's Consent, as well as being the suspect in a different car theft case.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.