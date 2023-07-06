Monona Police chase ends photo

A police chase on July 6, 2023, ended with a driver in custody.

 Courtesy: Monona Police Department.

MONONA, Wis. -- A 21-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested after Monona police say he led officers on a high-speed chase on the Beltline early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said one of his officers was monitoring traffic on the Beltline at around 12:20 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle sped past at 90 mph.