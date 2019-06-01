Man arrested for tossing lunch into 62-year-old woman's face, locking himself in bathroom

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man was arrested after he shoved a 62-year-old woman's lunch into her face Friday afternoon.

Madison police said the 23-year-old man was intoxicated and "forgot his manners" at the Beacon on E. Washington Avenue. According to officials, the suspect also made derogatory comments to a 20-year-old woman who sat at the same lunch table.

When staff asked the man to leave, the suspect refused and proceeded to lock himself in the bathroom until police arrived.

Authorities said the man was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and trespass. The investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.