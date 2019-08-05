News

Man arrested for threats, assault rifle possession

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 08:43 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:43 AM CDT

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - A Stevens Point man is under arrest for illegally possessing an assault rifle following a police investigation of threats to law enforcement officers. 

Authorities say the 29-year-old man was pulled over Saturday evening after it was determined he had made specific threats of shooting law enforcement officers. Officials say an assault rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found in the man's car.

Stevens Point Journal Media says he was taken into custody and is in the Portage County Jail on a probation hold. Police are recommending charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

