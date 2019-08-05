Man arrested for threats, assault rifle possession
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - A Stevens Point man is under arrest for illegally possessing an assault rifle following a police investigation of threats to law enforcement officers.
Authorities say the 29-year-old man was pulled over Saturday evening after it was determined he had made specific threats of shooting law enforcement officers. Officials say an assault rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found in the man's car.
Stevens Point Journal Media says he was taken into custody and is in the Portage County Jail on a probation hold. Police are recommending charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.
