Man arrested for threatening woman with gun while driving

MADISON, Wis. - A man was arrested on suspicion of threatening a woman with a gun while driving Friday afternoon.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, the 31-year-old woman said she was driving around Maple Grove Drive and McKee Road at 4:15 p.m. when a 19-year-old man in the vehicle in front of her revealed a handgun "in a threatening and confrontational manner toward her."

Officials said the woman obtained his license plate, pulled over and called authorities while the man drove away. Police later found the man and his vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while armed, obstructing an officer, underage possession and consumption of alcohol and bail jumping.

An investigation is ongoing.

