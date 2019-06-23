Police: Man tased, arrested for stolen weapon at apartment party

iStock/amphotora File photo

iStock/amphotora File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A man was arrested for having a stolen weapon at an apartment party in Madison early Sunday morning.

Madison police were dispatched to the 7000 block of Flower Lane after noise complaints about a party.

Officials said they were required to enter the apartment due to reports of a 30-year-old man acting aggressively. Police made contact with the man, who was said to be uncooperative. Officers used a Taser on the man and took him into custody.

Police said the Taser did not harm the man, but he did have injuries from a fight he was in prior to the officers' arrival.

A stolen handgun was discovered outside the apartment's balcony, where the man had also been. Authorities said it was likely the man possessed the gun while inside the apartment.

The man gave officers a different name, but he was positively identified at the Dane County Public Safety Building after being medically cleared at a hospital. The man refused to give information about the fight in which he was involved at the apartment.

The man was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and obstructing an officer. He also had an outstanding warrant for failing to pay child support.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.