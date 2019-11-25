Man arrested for spitting on Metro bus driver, smashing bus windows, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A 27-year-old Madison man faces charges after spitting on a Metro bus driver and smashing bus windows.

Police say the man blew cigarette smoke in the driver's face Friday afternoon as he boarded a bus at the East Transfer Point at 102 West Corporate Dr.

Police say the driver told the man he did not appreciate having smoke blown in his face, particularly in a smoke-free environment. Officials say the man responded by spitting on the driver.

As the driver picked up his bus phone, police say the man walked off the bus and swung a bag containing a laptop computer at the bus's windows, breaking two of them. The driver estimated damage at around $5,000.

Officers located the suspect, Christopher Phelps, in the area. He admitted to spitting on the driver and breaking the bus windows, saying he didn't appreciate the driver's "tone" when he was asked not to blow cigarette smoke inside the bus.

Phelps was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

