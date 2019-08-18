Man arrested for robbing Fitchburg McDonald's
FITCHBURG, Wis. - A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a McDonald's in Fitchburg early Sunday morning.
According to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department, officials were sent to the McDonald's on 2845 Fish Hatchery Road at around 2:40 a.m. for a 911 call that was disconnected.
The release said police learned when they arrived that a man was robbing the fast food restaurant at gunpoint. Officers took the robber into custody after he stepped outside.
Police identified the man as Wendell L. Davis, 49, of Madison. Davis was taken to jail on tentative charges of armed robbery and intimidation of a victim.
