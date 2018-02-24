WEATHER ALERT

Man arrested for pointing gun during drug deal, officials say

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 03:16 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 03:16 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at a man trying to buy marijuana from him, officials said in a news release.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, told police he had come to a motel on Hayes Road to purchase marijuana, according to the release. 

Police said the two got into an argument about the price, causing the suspect to display a gun and point it at the victim. 

According to the release, officers located the suspect and recovered the handgun. 

Officers transported the suspect to the Dane County Jail on a charges of felon possession of a handgun and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, the release said. 

Madison police are continuing to investigate the incident.
 

