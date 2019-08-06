Man arrested for fatal drunken driving accident in Rock County already had three previous OWIs

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA, Wis. - The man arrested for a drunken driving crash that killed a 59-year-old Madison woman had three previous OWIs, police say.

Jude Maurer of the Rock County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Daniel B. Good of Edgerton was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated - 4th offense, and failure to stop for stop sign.

Maurer said despite his three previous OWI charges, Good was driving with a valid license.

"If someone commits an OWI and the during time that they are given for a revocation or suspension of their driving privileges... he or she doesn't do anything offending... they're eligible for reinstatement," Maurer said.

Police said the 59-year-old female from Madison was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries.

"It kind of brings back the awareness to everybody and the need for potentially having stricter law enforcement... here in Wisconsin," Maurer said.

Maurer said while other states have criminalized first-offense OWI, that would require a culture change in Wisconsin.

"Wisconsin prides itself in cheese and beer, so you’re kind of having to recreate and redefine a culture," he said. "If you want to do what other states have done, which is to criminalize first offense OWI, then you really have to look at the legislature here in Wisconsin and your local elected officials and give that opinion to them."

