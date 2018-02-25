Man arrested for drunk driving after hitting signs, light pole, driving in yard, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Several calls to Madison police reported a hit-and-run incident in which the driver careened across the roadway, striking a light pole and sign in the median, according to a news release.
The release said Madison police also received a call about a truck that drove up on a lawn and rested against a house on McCormick Avenue.
Police responded at 10:24 p.m. to the calls at McCormick Avenue, where they arrested a 26-year-old male driver, according to officials.
Officials said officers connected the driver and his truck with the calls.
The driver refused to cooperate and was taken to jail on drunk driving charges the release said.
