Man arrested for driving drunk with baby in car, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police arrested a man on his fourth operating while intoxicated charge Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk with his 6-month-old child in the car.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Sidney Ivy was pulled over on Mineral Point Avenue near North Austin Road.

Police said it happened at 7:50 a.m.

Ivy allegedly displayed signs of intoxication when an officer pulled his vehicle over for a moving violation.

The release said Ivy failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for his fourth OWI with a passenger less than 16 years of age.

According to police, Ivy initially lied about his identity to the responding officer and is also facing an obstruction charge.

Ivy was taken to the Rock County Jail and will appear in court.