News

Man arrested for driving drunk with baby in car, police say

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 06:36 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 06:36 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police arrested a man on his fourth operating while intoxicated charge Wednesday for allegedly driving drunk with his 6-month-old child in the car. 

According to a news release, 26-year-old Sidney Ivy was pulled over on Mineral Point Avenue near North Austin Road. 

Police said it happened at 7:50 a.m.

Ivy allegedly displayed signs of intoxication when an officer pulled his vehicle over for a moving violation. 

The release said Ivy failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for his fourth OWI with a passenger less than 16 years of age. 

According to police, Ivy initially lied about his identity to the responding officer and is also facing an obstruction charge. 

Ivy was taken to the Rock County Jail and will appear in court. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration