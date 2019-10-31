Man arrested for carrying concealed handgun, drugs in Reedsburg; police find counterfeit money

Reedsburg Police Department Devin R. Cooper

Reedsburg Police Department Devin R. Cooper

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A man was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun and drugs in Reedsburg Wednesday, police said.

According to a news release from the Reedsburg Police Department, officials were sent to a local business at 2:21 p.m.after receiving a report of a possible theft. Employees gave a description of the vehicle as the suspects were leaving, and officers found the vehicle shortly after.

The driver, Devin R. Cooper, 19, was found with a loaded 9 mm handgun during a search, police said.

Officers said they also found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit $100 bills in the vehicle.

Cooper was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon as well as possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

A 13-year-old Madison teen was arrested for attempted theft of a firearm.

Cody J. Vallo, 21, of Madison, was arrested on a department of corrections warrant. Three teens involved in the incident were sent back to Madison.

An investigation is ongoing for other counterfeit money that might be in the area. Anyone with information can call the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

Reedsburg Police Department

Reedsburg Police Department

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.