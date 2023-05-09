MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly stole money from a gambling machine at an east side restaurant.
According to an incident report from the department, the suspects were at the restaurant earlier in the day and got money stuck in the machine. After asking staff to unjam the machine, the suspects left the business.
When they returned later to check on the machine, the suspects found it unlocked and stole money from inside. The theft was reportedly caught on video.
Officers responded to the Lazy Oaf Lounge on North Stoughton Road around 2:15 p.m. after the suspects stole the cash and later arrested a 35-year-old man.
A department spokesperson said more arrests could still come.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.