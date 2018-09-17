Man arrested for 6th OWI after making death threats, deputies say

MONTROSE, Wis. - A Montrose man was arrested on felony operating while intoxicated charges after making death threats to several people, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, deputies responded to the 7300 block of East Cates Road in the town of Montrose around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a man making death threats.

Deputies said victims identified that man as 58-year-old Gerald Erpelding.

Erpelding reportedly fled the scene on an ATV and later drove away in a 1999 GMC pickup truck.

The release said deputies were able to stop Erpelding in his vehicle on East Cates Road and County Road A.

Erpelding was then arrested on three counts of disorderly conduct, his sixth OWI offense and for an active felony probation and parole warrant, according to responding deputies.

Officials booked Erpelding into the Dane County Jail.



