Man arrested for 4th OWI after smoking marijuana on drive home with children in the car
A man is now in the Rock County jail after being arrested Saturday for his four charge of operating while intoxicated.
James Gronert,33, was pulled over for speeding on East Highway 11/14 by Henke Road, according to deputies.
Officials said his car reeked of marijuana. Gronert admitted to authorities he had been smoking on his drive home while he had two kids under the age of 16 in the car with him--which is a felony in Wisconsin.
Gronert had three prior OWI convictions on his record. He will remain in jail until his initial court appearance.
Local And Regional News
