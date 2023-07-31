WESTFIELD, Wis. -- A Janesville man was arrested Friday afternoon after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through parts of Marquette and Columbia counties, the Marquette County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
In a news release, Sheriff Joseph Konrath said the chase stemmed from a traffic stop on Interstate 39 near Westfield. A Westfield police officer reportedly pulled the 37-year-old driver over for a speed violation; when the officer approached the man's car, they smelled marijuana.
The officer then told the man to get out of the car, at which point he took off, leading law enforcement officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, the release said. The chase ended when the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a guard rail near the Interstate 39/State Highway 33 interchange outside Portage.
Officers searched the man's vehicle and found two loaded handguns and more than $2,000 in cash, plus marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy, the release said. He faces numerous tentative charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy; possession of a firearm by a felon; and felony bail jumping.
The man is set to appear in court in Marquette County on Tuesday for a bond hearing.
No one was injured in the incident.
News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
