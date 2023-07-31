Drugs, guns recovered following police chase

A photo shows numerous items, including drugs, cash, and two guns, recovered following a police chase through parts of Marquette and Columbia counties on July 28, 2023.

 Courtesy: Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

WESTFIELD, Wis. -- A Janesville man was arrested Friday afternoon after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through parts of Marquette and Columbia counties, the Marquette County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

In a news release, Sheriff Joseph Konrath said the chase stemmed from a traffic stop on Interstate 39 near Westfield. A Westfield police officer reportedly pulled the 37-year-old driver over for a speed violation; when the officer approached the man's car, they smelled marijuana.