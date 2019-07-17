Man arrested after two-hour standoff in Town of Dellona

Town of Dellona, Wis. - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after two hours of negotiations in Town of Dellona.

Sauk County officials say 19-year-old Andrew G. Kuzyk, of Wisconsin Dells, was breaking items and fired a round from a firearm at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Sauk County sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were immediately sent to the scene, according to a Sauk County Sheriff's Office press release.

Officials say a perimeter was established and several other people voluntarily left the residence.

According to the release, Kuzyk remained inside and refused requests to exit.

The Sauk County Emergency Response Team and Sauk County Critical Incident Negotiations Team were then sent to the scene.

The news release says that after nearly two hours of negotiations, Kuzyk voluntarily left the home.

Kuzyk was arrested on charges of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse resulting in criminal damage to property.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.