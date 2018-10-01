Man arrested after threatening to release dog in Fort Atkinson elementary school
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - An elementary school in Fort Atkinson was put on an active intruder lockdown Monday afternoon after a man forced his way into the building with a dog and threatened to release it, according to school officials.
Police responded to Luther Elementary School at about 2:45 p.m., according to a letter written by Dr. Lynn Brown, the superintendent of the Fort Atkinson School District.
The school district said the man did not have a weapon and did not enter any classrooms. The man was arrested within four minutes, according to the letter.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department said it had no comment on the situation, and did not release the name of the man or the charges he may be facing.
Brown said school will resume as normal on Tuesday, and that counseling services will be available at school during the next few days.
Local And Regional News
- Structure fire reported at Royle Printing in Sun Prairie
- Several roads in Grant County affected by flooding, high water
- Parisi unveils 20K panel solar farm, capital budget
- Bail set at $50K for suspects accused of shooting near La Follette High School
- Plattevile man arrested after attempting to purchase gas with a fraudulent gift card, police say
- Reality Check: Walker goes after Evers on taxes