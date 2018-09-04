Man arrested after stabbing victim during argument on State Street, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man early Tuesday morning when an argument resulted in a stabbing.

According to a news release, two men were in an argument at the top of State Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the argument became physical, resulting in one of the men being stabbed by the other.

The suspect, 58-year-old Ephrom Walker, fled the area but was found with blood on his clothes, according to officials.

Police arrested Walker on a second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge.

The release said the victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated at a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.



