News

Man arrested after stabbing victim during argument on State Street, police say

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:26 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:26 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man early Tuesday morning when an argument resulted in a stabbing. 

According to a news release, two men were in an argument at the top of State Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. 

Police said the argument became physical, resulting in one of the men being stabbed by the other. 

The suspect, 58-year-old Ephrom Walker, fled the area but was found with blood on his clothes, according to officials. 

Police arrested Walker on a second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge. 

The release said the victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated at a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.  


 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration