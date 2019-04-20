Man arrested after pointing gun at another driver on the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. - The search has ended for a man who Madison Police said pointed his gun at another driver while driving on the Beltline around 8 p.m. Friday.

It happened on the eastbound Beltline near Mineral Point Road.

Officers said the 24-year-old man was speeding behind another car. When he pulled up next to the driver of that car, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at that driver.

He then exited the Beltline, while the other driver continued on the roadway and called Madison Police.

Officers were able to identify the gun-pointing driver within three hours. They arrested him on a felony charge of second-degree reckless endangerment.

He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.