Man arrested after handgun, fake $100 bills found inside car

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested after officers said they found a handgun and several fake $100 bills inside a car early Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, private security guards in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street notified Madison police that a driver was possibly intoxicated after the car was involved in a very minor fender bender with a parked car.

Police said Stephen C. Christopher, 35, was cited for operating while intoxicated and arrested for possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering a forgery.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.