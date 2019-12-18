Man arrested after handgun, fake $100 bills found inside car
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested after officers said they found a handgun and several fake $100 bills inside a car early Tuesday morning.
According to an incident report, private security guards in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street notified Madison police that a driver was possibly intoxicated after the car was involved in a very minor fender bender with a parked car.
Police said Stephen C. Christopher, 35, was cited for operating while intoxicated and arrested for possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering a forgery.
