Man arrested after crash in Monroe

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONROE, Wis. - An Illinois man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a single-car crash in Monroe on Tuesday morning.

Green County officials say Nathan Doss of Freeport, Illinois, was traveling westbound on STH 81 in the Town of Monroe when his car entered the gravel shoulder.

His vehicle then exited the roadway and struck a fence, according to the police report.

Officials say Doss then fled the scene, but his car was located at a business several miles away.

Police say the car sustained moderate damage and the airbags did not deploy.

Doss was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle, hit and run to property adjacent to highway, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and failure to notify law enforcement of an accident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.