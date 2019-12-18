Man arrested after caught on home surveillance video 'car shopping'

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested early Monday morning after he was allegedly caught on home surveillance video "car shopping," Madison police said.

According to an incident report, Raheem D. Brack, 26, was seen by an Acewood Boulevard resident who was monitoring his home video surveillance system in real time.

Police said the resident watched as Brack walked on his driveway and pulled the door handles of his two parked cars.

Officials said the witness saw Brack zig-zagging up the street doing the same on many neighbors' driveways.

The report said Brack was in possession of lottery tickets, bus passes, bags of change and several credit cars that were not in his name.

The Burglary Crime Unit is investigating.

Brack was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and obstructing.

