Man arrested after asking parked driver for money, flashing handgun

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested early Wednesday morning for armed robbery and disorderly conduct.

According to an incident report, Ronald Witherspoon, 40, asked a Stoughton man who was parked in a cul-de-sac near the Capitol Square if he could get in his car.

Officials said Witherspoon flashed a handgun but never threatened the driver.

The driver said Witherspoon was making nonsensical statements and "appeared to be on something," according to the report.

Police said Witherspoon asked for money, but when the driver said he had no cash to give him, Witherspoon asked him to stop at a convenience store on Regent Street.

While at the store, Witherspoon took the driver's electronic tablet while the driver called 911, according to police.

The report said Witherspoon realized police were being called and returned the tablet before walking away. He was found near the intersection of Madison Street and Garfield Street.

Witherspoon told police the driver was a friend and they were just riding together.

Police said Witherspoon did not have a gun at the time of his arrest.

