MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly recording video on his phone while in the men's bathroom at the CrossFit Games.

Thai Tran, a 44-year-old man from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was arrested on Sunday after deputies working at the CrossFit Games got a complaint about him and videos of people using the restroom were found on his phone.