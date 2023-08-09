MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly recording video on his phone while in the men's bathroom at the CrossFit Games.
Thai Tran, a 44-year-old man from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was arrested on Sunday after deputies working at the CrossFit Games got a complaint about him and videos of people using the restroom were found on his phone.
According to the complaint filed in Dane County court, a detective who responded spoke with the person who reported Tran, with the victim showing the detective a video of Tran watching the illicit videos and zooming in on a man's private parts. The person who spoke with the detective said he also saw Tran standing next to him at the urinals in the restroom the day before.
The man who reported Tran told police that Tran had positioned his satchel bag in an odd way when Tran was standing next to him at the urinal. When the man looked down after having his attention drawn to the oddly-placed bag, he saw a phone camera pointed toward him.
The man said Tran then went into a vestibule area and positioned himself so no one else could see what he was looking at on his phone.
When confronted by another detective, Tran tried to say that his phone sometimes unintentionally takes videos when he puts it into his bag, and didn't realize the phone was recording until he took the phone out of his bag after using the restroom to text a friend. Tran was watching the video in question when he was approached by detectives, and claimed that was because he had just noticed the video pop up in his phone's gallery.
Detectives asked to see Tran's phone, and when they began scrolling through the phone's album, they noticed another video of a man urinating that was taken the day before, on Saturday. They also discovered a second video of the original victim that had been recorded on Saturday.
Tran eventually told detectives he was sorry and deeply remorseful about recording the videos, and admitted he intentionally took them.
Tran appeared in Dane County Court on Tuesday and was charged with a felony count of possessing an intimate representation without consent, to which he pleaded not guilty. Court records show he was released from the Dane County Jail after signing a $500 signature bond.
His next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Sep. 1.
