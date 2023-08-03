MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison Police Department K9 was punched multiple times while officers tried to make an arrest Wednesday afternoon.
Police officials say K9 Bowie suffered minor injuries, but is expected to be okay after the incident.
Officers were responding to a request to remove a 41-year-old man who was unwanted inside a home on the 2900 block of Holborn Cir. on the city's far east side. Police say there were multiple warrants out for the man's arrest, and he was known to carry weapons.
When police got to the home, the man had barricaded himself inside before running out of a side door.
The K9 team saw the man running and chased after him. According to police, he jumped on top of a nearby pickup truck and tried to climb on to the roof of an apartment building while ignoring repeated requests to stop.
Eventually, the K9 was released onto the bed of the pickup truck to try to stop the man. Police say that's when the man began assaulting the dog.
The department says the officers eventually used other "less-lethal" methods to stop the man, but did not specify what was used. The man stopped trying to escape and was arrested. He was taken to the hospital for a medical check due to the K9 being released before he was taken to the Dane County Jail.
The 41-year-old man now faces possible charges of shoving and kicking police animals, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest, and violating his probation in addition to any charges he was facing as a result of the previous warrants.