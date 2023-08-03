Madison Police K9 Bowie

Madison Police Department K9 Bowie was injured after being hit by a wanted suspect on Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy Facebook/Capital K9s)

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison Police Department K9 was punched multiple times while officers tried to make an arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Police officials say K9 Bowie suffered minor injuries, but is expected to be okay after the incident.

