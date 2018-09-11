Man armed with knife robs Shell gas station overnight, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a gas station overnight.

According to a news release, an armed robbery happened at the Shell gas station in the 3400 block of University Avenue around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a Hispanic man came into the store and went behind the counter. The suspect had a knife and took cash from the register before fleeing the store.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white hat and was armed with a knife, as mentioned previously.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

The release said investigators do believe the robbery was related to another robbery that happened at the same location earlier this month on Sept. 2.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the department.



