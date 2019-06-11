Man accused of violently attacking woman on Langdon Street pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. - The 22-year-old Madison man accused of brutally attacking a woman on Langdon Street in February pleaded guilty to three charges Monday.

Jerome Winslow pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering safety and a substantial battery charge. As part of the plea deal, charges of false imprisonment and second-degree sexual assault with use of force were dropped.

The judge can still consider the dismissed charges during sentencing on Sept. 4.

NOW: Jerome Winslow has agreed to plead guilty to 2 counts of recklessly endangering safety and a substantial battery charge. He was originally facing 5 charges for attacking a @UWMadison student on Langdon St. in February. The other 2 charges are being dismissed. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/xxVWTqKACZ — Amanda Quintana (@ AmandaQTV ) June 10, 2019

Winslow was originally facing five charges for attacking the University of Wisconsin-Madison student, and was scheduled to stand trial after pleading not guilty in February.

"You struck her in the face or head and then dragged her, initially it looks like by the feet and later by the hands away from the street and down the lake bank," Judge Susan M. Crawford read from the criminal complaint in court.

According to the criminal complaint, police believe Winslow was targeting women in the Langdon Street area when he lunged at the victim, punched her and dragged her away from the road. Winslow reportedly admitted that he punched her while he was drunk and dragged her because he didn't want someone to walk past and see her unconscious on the ground.

The woman suffered multiple fractures to her face that required surgery, according to the complaint. Her jaw was broken and had to be reconstructed with titanium plates.

On Monday, prosecuting attorney Matthew Moeser explained why the state charged WInslow with two recklessly endangering safety charges. He said one was for the injuries he caused the woman and the second was "for the exposure injuries the victim could’ve suffered by being handled this way while essentially unconscious and left there."

Because Winslow is a repeat offender, each recklessly endangering safety charge carries an extra six-year sentence and the substantial battery charge has an additional four years attached to it. This means the maximum sentence is almost 45 years.

Moeser said Winslow is also facing jail time in Jefferson County for an armed robbery case.

