Man accused of shooting on Madison's east side sentenced
MADISON, Wis. - One of the two men accused of a shooting on Madison's east side last year has been sentenced.
Court records show Duan Briggs, 22, will serve four years in state prison and six years of extended supervision.
Briggs was found guilty on three counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
He is accused of firing multiple shots, hitting and injuring a 16-year-old La Follette High School student.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Woman arrested on suspicion of 2nd OWI, crashing into Madison business
- Hunters kill 10 elk in Wisconsin's second hunt
- MPD: Woman allegedly steals SUV, runs over owner during robbery
- Silver Alert canceled, man who went missing in New Berlin found
- 'Trouble in Toyland' report brings up concerns with slime, magnets
- Firefighter's vehicle stolen in Oregon when responding to auto collision