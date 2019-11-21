Man accused of shooting on Madison's east side sentenced

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - One of the two men accused of a shooting on Madison's east side last year has been sentenced.

Court records show Duan Briggs, 22, will serve four years in state prison and six years of extended supervision.

Briggs was found guilty on three counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

He is accused of firing multiple shots, hitting and injuring a 16-year-old La Follette High School student.

