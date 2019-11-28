Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Man accused of sexually harassing women at Janesville Walmart held on $500 cash bond Man accused of sexually harassing women at Janesville Walmart held on $500 cash bond

The man accused of sexually harassing several women at a Janesville Walmart as well as hitting a female employee, is being held on a $500 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Robert Cicmansky faces one county of physical abuse of a child - intentionally cause bodily harm. Should he be convicted, he could face a fine of up to $10,000, six years in prison, or both.

According to the complaint, on the night of Nov. 21, Cicmansky drove from Illinois to visit the Walmart on 3800 Deerfield Drive in Janesville.

While there, he came into contact with a 17-year-old female employee. The complaint said Cicmansky asked the employee how old she was and if she was a virgin. After this, the complaint said he offered her $50 before kissing her on the cheek and smacking her butt.

Cicmansky turned himself into police Tuesday.

"He admitted what he had done, he felt remorse for what he had done," said Detective Chris Buescher, of the Janesville Police Department. "He didn’t intend for it to be misconstrued as sexual or anything."

Cicmansky appeared in front of a Rock County judge Wednesday afternoon, who ordered he has no contact with the victim and banned him from every Walmart location in Rock County.

He is expected to appear before a judge for a competency hearing on Dec. 13.

