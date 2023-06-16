MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police arrested a man Thursday who they said tried to hit an officer with a car while fleeing a traffic stop in April.
Police stopped the 24-year-old Evansville man just after noon on April 26 after they said he was driving about 20 mph over the speed limit on Monona Drive. When an officer approached the man's driver's side door, police said the man intentionally turned the car towards the officer, nearly hitting him, and drove off.
A brief chase ensued, but was ended on West Broadway at South Towne Drive after officers lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found unoccupied near a business on Engel Street.
A Madison police K9 team was brought in to search for the man but was unsuccessful. However, police said the man left his photo ID in the car when fleeing and officers were able to identify him.
On Thursday, members of the Monona police Community Response Team were able to locate the man at a home in Elkhorn and took him into custody with help from the Elkhorn Police Department.
The man was taken to the Walworth County Jail. Police said charges of eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
Police said a person with ties to the man gave false and misleading information to investigators. That person will be receive a municipal citation for obstructing a peace officer.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.