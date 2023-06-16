Monona police squad car generic
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police arrested a man Thursday who they said tried to hit an officer with a car while fleeing a traffic stop in April.

Police stopped the 24-year-old Evansville man just after noon on April 26 after they said he was driving about 20 mph over the speed limit on Monona Drive. When an officer approached the man's driver's side door, police said the man intentionally turned the car towards the officer, nearly hitting him, and drove off.