Man accused of killing 30-year-old woman in Madison bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. - The man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in Madison last month was bound over for trial on Thursday.
Lew A. Jefferson is facing trial in the first-degree homicide death of Amanda Woods.
The case is headed to trial, with the next court activity scheduled for Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.
