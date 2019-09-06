Man accused of killing 30-year-old woman in Madison bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. - The man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in Madison last month was bound over for trial on Thursday.

Lew A. Jefferson is facing trial in the first-degree homicide death of Amanda Woods.

The case is headed to trial, with the next court activity scheduled for Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

