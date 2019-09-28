Man accused of attacking several women in Madison charged with 4 felonies

MADISON, Wis. - A man accused of sexually assaulting several women and a child in Madison has been officially charged with four felonies.

Luis Ruiz-Ugalde made his initial court appearance Friday. Police said he was also charged with three misdemeanors for a series of assaults that spanned a five-day period.

One of the cases involved Ruiz-Ugalde groping a child on a bus.

His cash bail has been set at $100,000, and he cannot make contact with any of the victims.

A preliminary hearing will be held for Ruiz-Ugalde on Oct. 3.

