MADISON, Wis. -- A man who Dane County Sheriff's officials said attacked a deputy at the Dane County Jail last week now faces multiple charges.
Online court records show Rondino Fleming, Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and battery by prisoner. All three charges carry use of a dangerous weapon and repeater enhancers.
Fleming is accused of using a makeshift weapon to attack a Dane County deputy who was interviewing him at the Dane County Jail last Friday. Two deputies who responded to the alleged attack were evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
A criminal complaint alleges Fleming had fashioned a comb into a shank. While speaking with a deputy in a sixth-floor interview room, he allegedly turned the lights off and wrapped his arm around the deputy's neck. He then allegedly scraped at the deputy's neck with the shank.
Multiple other deputies then intervened, punching Fleming in the head and pulling him to the floor. The deputy who was allegedly attacked was taken to a local hospital.
The deputy told investigators she felt "frightened" by the alleged attack and "thought my neck was spewing blood and I might die."
A forensic exam allegedly found that the deputy showed common signs of someone who had been strangled.
"This incident is a reminder of the dangers our deputies, professional staff and volunteers face every moment they are on duty in the jail," Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barret said. "The majority of physical attacks against staff are sudden, unprovoked and are difficult to anticipate."
During an initial appearance Thursday, Fleming's signature bond was set at $500 per case. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 25.
