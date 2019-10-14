MAMA Inducts first ever Hall of Fame class

The Madison Area Music Association held its first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Comedy Roast on Sunday night.

Honorees included the Jimmys, Natty Nation, Gabby Parsons and The Gomers. Cathy Dethmers also received an honorary induction as did host venue High Noon Saloon.

The event featured performances from the first class of inductees as well as a roast from area comedians.

"We wanted this to be a little lighter than our regular MAMA Awards we have in June. This is meant to be more a celebration and a party," said Founder/Treasurer of MAMA Rick Tvedt.

MAMA Registration began Sunday if you want to sign up for the next round of awards.

