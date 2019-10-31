Malfunctioning railroad gates briefly block East Washington Ave. lanes, DOT says
MADISON, Wis. - A railroad gate malfunction blocked of East Washington Avenue on Madison's east side Thursday morning, state traffic officials said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said at 10 a.m. that all lanes at Dickinson Street and East Washington Avenue were blocked in both directions because the railroad gates got stuck in the down position.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded.
All lanes were open and the incident was cleared at 12:30 p.m., according to the DOT.
